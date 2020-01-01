RGUHS gets land to set up its regional centre in Mangaluru

The State government has allotted two acres to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to establish its regional centre at Mary Hill in the city, according to Vice-Chancellor S. Sacchidanand.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that the land allotted now is near the Abakari Bhavan.

Some members of the university’s syndicate have also shown an interest to establish a sports complex along with the regional centre in the city.

The matter will be discussed further in the meeting of the syndicate to be held in the city on Thursday and a final decision will be taken.

He said that the university had invited applications from its under graduate students interested to take up research projects. Of 550 applications received financial aid has been given to 250 students for their research. The university has also introduced scholarship to poor students.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has now made it mandatory for students to undergo training in eight life saving techniques during their internship. About 250 master trainers have been trained for the same. With this the students will learn how to save life during eight types of emergencies.

He said that the 80th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship will begin at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbdiri for five days from January 2, 2020. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Alva’s Education Foundation and Association of Indian Universities have organised it.