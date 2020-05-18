Mangaluru

‘RGUHS asked to study cause of spread’

The State government has asked Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to study the cause for the spread of COVID-19 from First Neuro Hospital, which has been declared as a supervised isolation centre, in Padil in the city, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has said.

Speaking to reporters, she said that a team from RGUHS will visit the city in this connection.

Meanwhile, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachanddra Bairy said that the district administration has found that 177 patients from Kerala had availed of treatment as in-patients while 1,200 from Kerala took treatment as out-patients at the same hospital from February to April. “We have asked the State government to ask Kerala Government to provide an update on the health condition of these patients,” Dr. Bairy said.

