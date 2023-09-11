RFP of IT park proposed at Derebail in Mangaluru will be ready in next two months, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

September 11, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Monday that the Request for Proposal (RFP) of the IT park proposed at Derebail in the city will be ready in another two months. Later bids will be invited to set up the park on public-private-partnership model.

Addressing presspersons, the Minister said that the park will come up on three acres belonging to the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS). The government has approved the proposal to set up the park.

The government is examining the proposal of increasing the period of contract of the contractor who develops the park under the PPP model from 30 years to 60 years, he said.

The Minister said that the zonal regulations of Mangaluru Master Plan are being revised. Its draft will be finalised by the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after consulting the district in-charge secretary L.K. Atheeq.

Referring to the operation and maintenance of Kadri Park re-developed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., he said that it has been directed to invite bids afresh by cancelling the bids invited earlier as due to the restrictions imposed in the bids invited earlier many could not participate.

The Minister said that dredging at the wharf of the Old Port and at the estuary of fisheries harbour will begin later from this month at an estimated cost of ₹3.9 crore. It has been also proposed to construct a jetty for country boats at Ullal Kodi at a cost of ₹6.5 crore.

Mr. Rao said that a ₹49.5 crore proposal for the third phase development of the Old Port submitted to the government is awaiting the Cabinet approval.

The Minister reiterated that the government will provide ₹50,000 subsidy to fishermen for upgrading kerosene operated engines in their boats as petrol/diesel operated boats.

