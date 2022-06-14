Revive COVID-19 task force at taluk level, Udupi DC tells officials

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao chairs a meeting of health department officials on the measures to be taken if the number of COVID-19 cases goes up, at Udupi on June 13, 2022.

June 14, 2022 14:30 IST

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told Udupi district health department officials to get prepared to face COVID-19 cases, while chairing a meeting on the status of COVID-19, malaria and dengue on June 13.

If COVID-19 cases are reported, officials should undertake more testing in such regions and trace the infected persons besides preventing its spread. COVID-19 task forces should be revived at taluk levels even as oxygen concentrators, oxygen production and units, and other equipment should be kept ready at all health centres, he said.

With colleges resuming classes, students from other States and countries have started arriving in the district. Suitable precaution should be taken to ensure the pandemic does not spread again from them. While health workers and frontline workers should compulsorily get a precautionary dose against COVID-19, they should also ensure all those aged beyond 60 too get the precautionary dose. If necessary, he said, vaccination camps should be organised.

District Health Officer Nagabhushana Udupa informed that 17 positive cases were reported in the district during the last 10 days at which time 2,127 tests were conducted. At present, there are 11 active cases in the district, Dr. Udupa said.

The DC told officials to organise awareness programmes about malaria and dengue. Messages should be sent out to mobile phones of residents creating awareness about these diseases. Public Jatha of students may be organised across the district simultaneously for awareness purposes.

Zlla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna said the panchayat has directed panchayat development officers at gram panchayats to hold awareness programmes about malaria and dengue. A door-to-door awareness programme has been planned with the help of students.

District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak, District Surveillance Officer Nagarathna, District Malaria Officer Prashanth Bhat and others were present.