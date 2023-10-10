Revised draft ordinance on examination malpractice and indiscipline of Mangalore University brings university staff under penalty, punishment net

October 10, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The revised draft ordinance of Mangalore University on examination malpractice and indiscipline, which is awaiting the approval of the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, in its meeting on October 12, has not spared the university staff from imposing penalty and prescribing punishment in case of indiscipline.

Referring to dispatch of result sheets and marks cards it said that late dispatch of marks card and result sheet without valid reasons, dispatching degree certificate without the signature of the Vice-Chancellor, dispatching the marks card without facsimile and dispatching blank marks card with facsimile each invites a penalty of ₹3,000.

It said that the university can impose a penalty of ₹5,000 and initiate disciplinary action as per the service rules for failure to undertake the examination work assigned by the Registrar (Evaluation) without prior permission in writing.

If a staff left the examination work before completing the university should impose a penalty of ₹7,000 on the person concerned and the remuneration (TA and DA) due to the person concerned should be forfeited.

It said: “...In other cases of serious irregularities or gross dereliction of duties the university can impose a penalty of ₹40,000 for each case and can initiate disciplinary and criminal action.”

Referring to the paper setting and printing the draft said that setting the question paper out syllabus or incomplete question and data; refusing (and failure) to set question paper on time without prior exemption/permission in writing, setting of question paper not in accordance with the prescribed question paper pattern as per the instructions of the head of the Board of Examiners (BoE) and manuscript written by other than paper setters and BoE chairperson/BoE member each invites a penalty of ₹7,000 per paper.

If the BoE chairperson did not sign the manuscript the university can impose a penalty of ₹10,000 per paper.

It said that wrong packaging of question papers by the printer or authorised agency invites a penalty of ₹20,000 each.

In case of the room invigilators, examiners in practical examinations, chief superintendents, deputy chief superintendents and institutions etc if the malpractice enquiry committee found them guilty “may recommend a severe warning to be issued in writing by the university for the first time offenders. If the offence is repeated punishment/penalty may be imposed.”

Manjunatha Pattabi, who was Chairperson and Professor at the Department of Materials Science at the university, headed the seven-member university committee which revised the ordinance.

Mr. Pattabi who retired from service last month told The Hindu that the revised draft ordinance is a comprehensive one. The existing ordinance lacked clarity on many aspects and had not prescribed the punishment and penalty. “The punishment and penalty prescribed for students, teachers and university staff will serve as a deterrent,” he said.

The ordinance had been amended earlier thrice in 2004, 2010, and in 2012.

