Revised Draft Ordinance of Mangalore University on Indiscipline and Malpractice in Examinations imposes penalty for erratic evaluation, wrong entry of marks

October 08, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The revised Draft Ordinance of Mangalore University on Indiscipline and Malpractice in Examinations which is awaiting the approval of the Syndicate, the highest decision making body of the university, includes provisions for imposing penalty on teachers for erratic evaluation of answer scripts, non-evaluation of a complete answer, wrong entry of marks and failure of the examiner and evaluator to report for evaluation, among other punishment prescribed to prevent indiscipline and malpractice by evaluators.

The draft, prepared by a seven-member university committee, imposes a penalty of ₹3,000 per answer script with disciplinary action for erratic evaluation by the evaluator. Evaluating an answer script without competence by the evaluator and non-evaluation of a part of the answer, each invites a penalty of ₹7,000 with disciplinary action.

It said that in case of non-evaluation of a complete answer or not assigning marks to an answer (if five such mistakes are done) the evaluator should be imposed a fine of ₹5,000. In addition, the entire remuneration, conveyance etc. of the evaluator should be forfeited and the particular evaluator should be debarred from evaluation work for two years and disciplinary action should be taken against the person concerned, it mentions.

Wrong/non-carrying of marks from inside to the over page or designated sheet of the answer script etc. invites a penalty of ₹5,000 for each mistake.

The draft said that wrong entry of marks in figures and words in the OMR sheet/marks list, wrong totalling of marks by the evaluator and reviewer, non-entry of marks/wrong transfer of marks from answer scripts to OMR sheet or marks list and displacing an answer script from one packet to another packet each invites a penalty of ₹3,000 for every mistake.

Heavy penalty

The draft imposes a heavy penalty of ₹40,000 on the principal of a college if he/she fails to ensure that the evaluators (teachers) appointed from the college do not report for evaluation work or if the principal fails to report to the university the absence of an evaluator from evaluation work.

If an examiner or evaluator fails to turn up for duty the university can impose ₹7,000 penalty on each of them. Failure to round off the extra number of answer by the evaluator invites a penalty of ₹1,000 and awarding more marks by the evaluator/reviewer than the marks fixed for a question invites a penalty of ₹5,000 per answer.

The draft said that non-issuance of instructions to evaluators by the Chief Examiners/Custodians and non-compliance with the rules and instructions given, doing the work in a disorderly manner and deserting the evaluation in the middle invites a penalty of ₹7,000. In addition, the persons concerned should be debarred from such work for three years and no remuneration should be paid for the work done and disciplinary action should be taken against persons concerned.

The Academic Council of the university approved the draft in its meeting last week.

