Revenue records distribution initiative to be launched today

The district-level drive to be inaugurated in Tenkanidiyoor GP limits in Udupi

Udupi district administration has set a target of distributing 6.61 lakh RTCs, 13.10 lakh caste certificates and 8.01 lakh income certificates, among other records, free to farmers on their doorsteps, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

The district-level initiative will be launched at Tenkanidiyoor Gram Panchayat in Udupi at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Records will be given away to farmers residing in Lakshmi Nagar in Tenkanidiyoor on their doorsteps.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, he said that those who have registered themselves in the Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS), will get the records on their doorsteps in 267 villages.

A special six-day drive from March 21 to March 26 will be held in the remaining villages under every gram panchayat in the district. If farmers find any incorrect information that have been included in their land records, there will be an option to get it rectified at the respective Nadakatcheri, he said.

Under FRUITS, farmers were asked in October 2021 to submit their Aadhaar Card copy, bank account details, including IFSC and their bank branch details, Ration Card copy and the survey numbers of the agriculture and horticulture land they own to the Village Accountants, Raitha Samparka Kendra staff who visited their houses in the special drive from October 7 to October 10, 2021.