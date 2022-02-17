Revenue Minister to stay overnight at Aruru village in Udupi on February 19

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will visit the colony of Koraga tribal community people at Kenjur on February 20

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will stay at Aruru, Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district on February 19 as part of the village stay programme of the Deputy Commissioner. The Minister will stay in Morarji Desai school in the village, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

On February 16, Mr. Rao informed that the Minister will first visit Karkala on February 19 and participate in a revenue adalat and the launch of file clearance of week programme. Later, he will visit Kokkarne, Kenjur and Aruru villages. He will also visit the houses of Kudubi community people on the way from Kokkarne to Aruru. Cultural programmes, including Yakshagana, Dollu dance and veeragase, should be organised in Aruru.

The Minister will distribute title deeds and other documents to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the government at Aruru.

