Revenue Minister directs officials to complete pending rain relief works in a fortnight

August 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda speaking at a review meeting in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda speaking at a review meeting in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Expressing his displeasure over the non-completion of rain damage relief works pending from 2019 to 2022, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda here on Tuesday directed officials to complete the works in a fortnight.

During a review meeting of the Revenue Department at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat auditorium, Mr. Gowda said relief works that should have been completed in 45 days have been pending since 2019. While asking reasons for the delay, the Minister said the works should be completed in 15 days and payment for these works should also be done.

The Minister said disaster relief fund of ₹7 crore with the Deputy Commissioner and ₹3 crore with the tahsildars can be used for essential works.

Expressing his concern over pendency of cases before the courts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) , the Minster said 3,354 cases were pending before ACs.

Of 3,354 cases, 164 were pending for more than five years, while 142 were pending between two and five years. Similarly, 495 cases were pending before the DC of which 83 cases were pending for more than five years and 64 pending between two and five years.

Asking officials to clear the cases in the next three months, the Minister said pendency should be brought down to one month.

Agreeing with problems caused due to encumbrance certificate in registration of properties under the new Kaveri-2 software, which was raised by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, the Minister said the same was being addressed.

“This is a new system which is working well and its a progressive administrative measure,” he said. In transition period there will be some confusions and problems and they are all being addressed. The registrations are completed in 20 minutes and it is more transparent. It has also put an end frauds related to registration. On an average 13,000 registrations were happening every day, he said.

The Minister said e-office system has been put in place since August 15 and all the Deputy Commissioners were using it. The tahsildars and other officials will start using it from September 1. The e-office will improve efficiency in clearing of files, which can be done by officials at anytime and sitting anywhere.

