Revenue Dept. urged not to issue SC certificate to Pariwar Nayaks and Bovis

August 28, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi unit of the Karnataka Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Ambedkar Vaada) has said that it opposed the Revenue Department issuing Scheduled Castes certificate to Pariwar Nayak community people in Udupi and Bovi community people who have migrated from Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum submitted to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakmari on August 25, Sundar Mastar, Udupi district chief convener of the samiti, said that people of those two communities are not untouchables.

The Pariwar Nayak community does not have any marriage bond with Scheduled Castes. They are not engaged in the occupations of other Scheduled Castes and they do not perform ‘daivaradhane’ like the Scheduled Castes.

The samiti urged the Deputy Commissioner to instruct the tahsildars henceforth not to issue the certificate to those two communities and cancel the certificate already issued.

If the suitable action is not taken, the samiti will launch an agitation, he said.

