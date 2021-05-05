Rev. Peter Noronha dead

The former director of Father Muller Hospital Rev. Peter Salvadore Noronha died of a cardiac arrest here on Wednesday. He was 85.

Born to Joseph Roman Noronha and Pauline Noronha at Bondel near Mangaluru on January 31, 1936, Rev. Noronha was ordained on December 4, 1961. After ordination, he served as Assistant Parish Priest in Bajpe from 1962 to 1965; Assistant Parish Priest, Bejai, 1965-68 and Parish Priest, Katipalla, from 1968-78.

He was the director of Father Muller Hospital for 10 years from 1978 to 1988. He later served as the Parish Priest of Udupi from 1988 to 1995; Parish Priest at Modankapu, Bantwal, from 1995 to 2003 and Parish Priest of St. Sebastian Church, Bendur, from 2003 to 2011. From 2011, he was the resident of Father Muller Homoeo Medical College for nine years. After his retirement in 2020, Rev. Noronha was residing at St. Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, here.