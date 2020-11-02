Retired teacher joins hands with govt. to help build house for poor student

A high school headmaster in Udupi who retired on Saturday has joined hands with the government to construct a small house for a poor girl student from Koraga community.

The teacher, Murli Kadekar, retired after 37 years of service at Nittur High School, a government-aided private high school, managed by Nittur Educational Society, on October 31. He was the headmaster of the school for the last five years.

Mr. Kadekar told The Hindu that the family of the girl in Class 9 has seven members at home. They have been living in a thatched house. A new house for them has been built now by Udupi Nirmiti Kendra. It is yet to be completed as about 10 % works are pending. The government gives the family a maximum of ₹ 2 lakh for the house built at Kakkunje. The balance amount will be borne by Mr. Kadekar. The total cost of construction might come to ₹ 4 lakh or little more. It will be known only when the house is completed.

Since the house had a toilet built earlier, which now requires a change of roof, the new house will have a hall, a bedroom and a kitchen, he said and added that he is diverting some amount from this retirement benefits to construct the house for the poor family. The new house was handed over to the girl on Saturday.

The teacher had arranged for electricity supply to the student’s thatched house last year.

In addition, while in service, he launched “Mane Belagu” project to ensure electricity supply to the houses of poor students of the school by collecting funds from donors. The houses of about 90 such students were provided with either electricity connection from the grid or solar lighting system, during the past 14 years, he said and added that SELCO Solar Light Pvt. Ltd. had also joined hands in this project.

The teacher along with the alumni of the school and parents took an initiative this rainy season to cultivate paddy on about 50 acres which, otherwise, had been left uncultivated for decades in the surroundings of the school. Prompted by this initiative, other paddy land owners nearby who had also left their fields fallow for years took up cultivation in about 25 acres.