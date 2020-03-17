Retired teacher booked under SC/ST Act

The Belthangady police have booked a retired assistant teacher of a government school in Laila village of Belthangady taluk under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly leaving students belonging to Scheduled Caste communities out of a lunch offered by a private person.

In a complaint, Seena, a labourer, said his two children — one in Class 7 and another in Class 5 — were studying in the Government Higher Primary School at Padladi in Laila. On February 26, they were allegedly left at school while 52 students from Classes 5 to 7 were taken for a lunch offered by a person as part of his house warming ceremony.

On being informed by his children about this the next day, Seena brought it to the notice of the Belthangady Block Education Officer and sought disciplinary action against assistant teacher Uma Rao, who had held the charge of headmaster that day. Seena accused Ms. Rao of not only hurting the sentiments of his children, but also violating norms by sending children to a private function during school hours.

When the BEO failed to take any action, Mr. Seena filed a complaint with the police on March 12.

Ms. Rao retired from service on February 29.

The Belthangady police have registered a complaint against Ms. Rao under Section 3 (R) of the SC/ST Act. Valentine D’Souza, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, is investigating the case. The police have taken the statements of the two children. As students belonging to ST communities were among the group of students who went out for lunch, legal opinion from the Department of Prosecution has been sought on the way to proceed under the SC/ST Act.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said notice was issued to Ms. Rao and she claimed innocence. A departmental inquiry will be initiated following the police action, he said.