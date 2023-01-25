Retired teacher and Gamaki, Chandrashekhara Kedlaya, passes away

January 25, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - MANGALURU

Gamaka artist, light music singer, Akashavani artist, and retired Kannada teacher Haryadi Chandrashekhara Kedlaya, 72, passed away at his residence in Brahmavara on Tuesday.

Born to Ganapayya Kedlaya and Kamalamma at Haryadi village in 1951, Mr. Kedlaya had his early education at his village, Saibrakatte, Kotesheara, Kundapur, and graduation (BA, BEd) at Udupi.

Serving Mangaluru Canara High School and Mabukala Chetana High School for a year each, Mr. Kedlaya served as Kannada teacher at Nirmala High School in Brahmavar from 1976 till retirement in 2011.

A recipient of the best teacher awards at the district and the State levels, Mr. Kedlaya rendered voice to many poems of poet Gopalakrishna Adiga. Many of his Gamaka song renderings had come out in the form of cassettes. He had also authored several plays, including Daksha Yajna, Girija Kalyana, Shanthale, etc.

The last rites will be performed on Wednesday at Brahmavar, before which the mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mr. Kedlaya leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

