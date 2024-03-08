Retired priest Fr. Mark Valder passes away

March 08, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Fr. Mark Valder, 87, known for his contributions to Konkani literature and dedicated service to the Church, breathed his last on Thursday, March 8.

A resident at St. Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, Valder was recently hospitalised and died of a massive heart attack, said a release from the Mangaluru Diocese.

Born on October 22, 1936, in Permude, Valder was ordained as a priest for the Diocese on February 2, 1966. Throughout his life, he served the community with unwavering dedication. He held various roles within the church, including serving as an assistant parish priest at Barkur, Cascia, and Shirva and editor of Konkani weekly Raknno from 1973 to 1985.

He obtained a diploma in journalism from Mysore University and a certificate course from St. Xavier’s Institute of Communication, Mumbai, while working as the editor of Raknno. He also served as a parish priest in Ammembala, Thannirbavi, Siddakatte, and Gantalkatte. After his eight-year tenure as a chaplain at Mount Rosary Institutions, Alangar, Valder retired from active ministry and resided at St. Zuze Vaz Home.

Valder’s Funeral Mass and Burial Service will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. in St. Vincent Ferrer Church Hall, Valencia.