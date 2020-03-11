Resumption of unfinished roadwork sought

Members of the Laxmindra Nagar Nagarika Samiti staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday demanding immediate resumption of the pending widening work on the Udupi-Manipal stretch of National Highway 169A.

Addressing the protestors, Ravindra Kamath, president of the samiti, said that there was no U-turn on the Laxmindra Nagar-Vibhudapriya Nagar stretch. People had to travel nearly two kilometres off to turn their vehicles, be it two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

This was affecting people, including school students, senior citizens and autorickshaw drivers, living in Laxmindra Nagar, Vibhudapriya Nagar, Hayagreeva Nagar, Sagri, Kundel and Gulme areas.

This forced people to shell out more money when travelling in autorickshaws. Before the highway was widened, there were two U-turns in Laxmindra Nagar alone; now there was none, he said.

The drainage work on the either side of highway had stopped. Monsoon would set in in about three months. If the roadside drains were not ready by then, then, rainwater would enter shops and business establishments by the side of the highway, he said.

There would also be water-logging on the road making it difficult for people to walk. There was no pedestrian crossing on the entire stretch making it difficult for people to cross the road, Mr. Kamath said.

Suresh Belliraya, Yogish Nayak, Krishna Hebbar, Ashok of the samiti, and Manjunath Manipal, Bharati Prashanth, municipal councillors, were present.

After receiving the memorandum from the members of the samiti, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that he would call a meeting of the elected representatives and officers to discuss the problems.