'Restore services of Yeshwantpur-Karwar day train'

Commuters point to relaxation of travel curbs by Karnataka government

Patrons have urged the Ministry of Railways to immediately restore services of Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express (16515/16516) that was temporarily cancelled at the behest of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL)

The Rail Prayanikara Hitharakshana Samithi, Kundapura, in a letter to KRCL Chairman and Managing Director, said trains and flights were the only available mode of transport during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Instead of helping people by operating the Yeshwantpur-Karwar day train, Konkan Railway asked South Western Railway to cancel the services between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar, the Samithi said. The tri-weekly day service was of much help to regular office goers, and people visiting hospitals in Udupi and Mangaluru. Its temporary cancellation has affected all these people.

With the Karnataka government relaxing travel curbs imposed during the lockdown, movement of people has increased manifold, the Samithi said adding there was need for resumption of the cancelled services. Since Konkan Railway had sought cancellation of the service between Mangaluru and Karwar, they want KRCL to write to the Railway Ministry for restoration of the service.

Vistadome coaches

Citing introduction of vistadome coaches on Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction day train services by the Railway Ministry, including on the partially cancelled Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express, the Samithi demanded that the restored services between Mangaluru and Karwar too should have vistadome coaches.

Karnataka coast is endowed with rich natural beauty comprising a number of rivers, vast paddy fields and coconut groves, hills and forests. Karnataka government is making every effort to promote and popularise coastal tourism and introducing vistadome coaches on the stretch would compliment these efforts.

Passengers travelling on regular trains on the stretch would enjoy the beauty of the coast in a limited manner. Hence, there is a need for introducing vistadome coaches on the restored Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express, the Samithi said.