Results show our capacity to win more than 150 Assembly seats, says Kateel

The performance of candidates supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the gram panchayat elections signals the party’s capacity to win more than 150 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections, said Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said that more than 55 % of the total seats in the gram panchayats in the State have been won by candidates supported by the BJP. “This performance shows that the party is no longer just the face of urban areas but also that of rural region. This performance is far more than we expected and it shows the strong organisational presence of the party in the rural areas,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the candidates supported by the party have done well in regions such as Kanakapura, Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, where the party was considered to be weak. The party has won 13 of the 15 Assembly seats in the recent by-elections and also done well in the Legislative Council elections. “The gram panchayat polls results are sending out a message on our capacity to win more than 150 Assembly seats (in the forthcoming elections),” he said and added that the results show the trust villagers have in the B.S. Yediyurappa and Narendra Modi’s governments.

Dakshina Kannada district president of the BJP Sudershan Moodbidri said that of the 220 gram panchayats in the district, BJP-backed candidates will rule in 145 gram panchayats, while Congress-backed candidates will rule in 44 gram panchayats. In the remaining 27 gram panchayats, BJP-backed candidates hope to rule in a majority of them with support from a major portion of the 106 Independent candidates, he said.