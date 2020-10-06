Results of ‘promotion scheme’ to be announced today

Mangalore University will announce the results of its undergraduate exams for even semesters (II and IV semesters) for 2019-20 under the “promotion scheme” announced by the government on October 7, according to Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma.

He told the Academic Council meeting of the university on Tuesday that the university did not conduct any examinations for II and IV semester undergraduate students during 2019-20. Their results under “promotion scheme” will be announced on Wednesday. Those students are now studying in III and V semesters in colleges.

The examinations for the final semester (or the sixth semester) undergraduate students of 2019-20 which is under way in various colleges will be completed by October 19.

The theory examinations of final semester (fourth semester) post-graduate students of 2019-20 have been completed. The practical examinations for those students are now being held in different modes.

The government is yet to permit the university to conduct the digital evaluation of answer scripts of both the undergraduate and post-graduate examinations. The university is waiting for approval. At present, coding of answer scripts is being done.

Evaluation will be taken up in select centres in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts. There will be no central evaluation.

As evaluation of answer scripts progressed, the university will announce the results as early as possible, he said.