Mangaluru

Restrictions on commercial activities to continue till Wednesday

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 31, 2022 23:37 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 23:37 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Sunday ordered the extension of restrictions on commercial activities imposed in Dakshina Kannada for the next two days.

In a communique, Dr. Rajendra said that restrictions on shops and commercial establishments and unnecessary movement of people between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will continue on Monday and Tuesday too. The police, both city and district, have sought for continuation of the restrictions, he said.

Ban on sale of all kinds of liquor and the order to close down all bars and liquor outlets, now effective till 8 a.m. on Monday, too will be extended till 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner added.

Soon after the murder of Mohammed Fazil on Thursday night, Dr. Rajendra imposed the restrictions, effective from Friday evening, on the request of the police that the two recent murders have created a tense atmosphere in the district. As the crimes were committed in the late evening hours, it was essential to restrict the movement of people, he had said.

