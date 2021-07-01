Restored Hampanakatte traffic signal goes live

Soon, traffic piles up at the busy intersection in the central business district

The reopened traffic signal at the Hampanakatte Junction in the central business district went live on Thursday. It was operated by the Mangaluru City Traffic Police as per a suggestion from the Mangaluru City Corporation.

No sooner the signal went live, vehicles piled up on the busy Maidan Road and Balmatta Road that hitherto were hassle-free ever since the junction was closed for cross movement of vehicles in 2014. With the introduction of traffic signals at the busy junction, vehicles from Hampanakatte can now take a right turn towards Falnir Road, those from KSR Road can move straight towards Falnir Road and take a right turn towards Hampanakatte; those from Balmatta Road can also take a right turn towards KSR Road and those from Falnir Road can take a right turn towards Light House Hill Road, Bavuta Gudde and move straight towards KSR Road. Waiting time at the junction for each route is kept at 100 seconds.

The traffic police got the junction closed for cross movement of vehicles to prevent traffic jam and piling up of vehicles in 2014. Vehicles from Hampanakatte and KSR Road bound for Falnir Road had to take a U turn near Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank) and those from Balmatta Road and Falnir Road bound for KSR Road had to take a U turn near Clock Tower.

With Smart City road, drainage and footpath works still going on in many parts of the city, vehicular movement is affected and the pile-up is visible at Hampanakatte too. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar said that the signals were kept live till 3 p.m. when traffic was heavy. They will continue to remain live in the coming days in view of a host of proposed changes in the traffic pattern in the central business district, he said.