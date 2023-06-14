‘Restore KSRTC bus services to areas that were dropped during COVID-19’: DYFI

June 14, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India asked the KSRTC to restore its bus service to routes in Dakshina Kannada that were dropped during the first two lockdowns.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar, DYFI district president B.K. Imtiyaz and secretary Santosh Bajal said the KSRTC operated 35 new buses, which were purchased under the National Urban Renewal Mission (NURM), on different routes in Mangaluru city and outskirts. The KSRTC also operated its buses to rural areas in Sullia, Puttur, and Belthangady taluks.

Following the lockdowns, services of the KSRTC were cut on several routes in Mangaluru city and to rural areas of Dakshina Kannada. These services should be restored to enable more women to avail themselves of the benefit of the Shakti scheme, Mr. Imtiyaz and Mr. Bajal said.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said all the 35 buses, which were procured under NURM, were operational and are running on different routes in Mangaluru.

Mr. Shetty said services of eight KSRTC buses were cut from some routes prior to 2019, following poor ridership. There was no demand for KSRTC bus service to these routes so far.

Following the Shakti scheme, there is demand for KSRTC bus services for Mangaluru-Udupi, Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala and few other routes. “We will make a list of routes and submit it to the head office in a week,” Mr. Shetty said.