Restore connecting roads affected by Varahi canal project in Hardalli-Mandalli, DC tells officials

December 17, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Saturday directed officials concerned to immediately address issues affecting connecting roads and other problems being caused by the Varashi Left Bank Canal in Hardalli-Mandalli gram panchayat limits.

Inaugurating the Jilladhikarigala Nade Halligala Kade programme of the panchayat at Bidkalkatte Karnataka Public School in Udupi district, Mr. Rao responded to the grievances of the residents of the panchayat. People informed the DC that despite requesting Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd. engineers several times to restore connectivity, they did not act.

Mr. Rao asked a junior engineer of KNNL, who was present at the programme, to get senior engineers to the meeting as he would remain in the village the whole day. He directed KNNL to take immediate action.

Responding to another grievance about issues in land records of those who have given lands for the canal, Mr. Rao directed Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K. Raju to get the issue attended on priority. Mr. Raju in turn asked the land owners concerned to visit his office on Monday.

Kundapura MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty distributed benefits of several government schemes to the beneficiaries, including 18 possession certificates under 94C 26 pension papers. During the programme, over 20 applications, including those concerning to street lights, road construction and repair, change of electric wires and others, were disposed off on the spot.

Gram Panchayat president Jagannatha Shetty, vice-president Rekha Mogaveera, deputy director of land records Raveendra, labour officer Kumara, food and civil supplies deputy director Mohammed Isaque, and Kundapura Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah were present.