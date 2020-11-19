Restore Christian Development Corporation, says Ivan D’Souza

‘If govt. does not yield, we’ll launch an agitation’

Demanding the restoration of the Christian Development Corporation (CDC), the former MLC Ivan D’Souza on Wednesday threatened that he would launch an agitation if the State government failed to do so.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. D’Souza said that the State government unilaterally closed down the CDC.

An allocation of ₹ 200 crore was made for the CDC in the budget for 2019-20. By unilaterally closing down the CDC, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has hurt the sentiments of Christians.

“If the CDC is not restored, Christians will be forced to come out on the streets and the State government will be held responsible for all the losses that this will result in,” he said.

Seeking the reason from Mr. Yediyurappa for winding up the CDC, Mr. D’Souza said that Christians have presence in 27 districts in the State, particularly in Ballari, Kalaburagi and Raichur which have more number of people from the community. There are more people in the community who are poor and working as labour and farmers and they require the assistance of the government.

While neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the CDC running, the State government has closed it down. The B.S.Yediyurpapa government has formed corporations for communities that are fewer in number and has ignored Christians who are in good numbers in the State, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said that the BJP government has failed to spend any amount for the development of Christians in the last two years.