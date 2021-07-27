Restoration of Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway may take 25 days

Hassan district administration allows light vehicles through the landslip-affected stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 during daytime even as motorists are advised to take alternative routes passing through villages nearby.

MANGALURU

27 July 2021 19:30 IST

Administration allows movement of light vehicles through alternative roads bypassing the landslip-affected stretch

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expects to temporarily restore the landslip-affected stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 near Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in about 25 days.

Heavy landslip affected the embankment of the highway to a considerable extent on July 21-22 forcing the authorities concerned to suspend vehicular movement through the stretch of NH 75. The crucial link between the coast and other parts of Karnataka has thus become unavailable for movement of vehicles, affecting routine life as well as trade and commerce.

Attributing very heavy rains in the region as the reason for the landslip, NHAI’s Hassan project implementation unit Director A.K. Janbaz said preliminary work of securing the embankment from further damage has started.

NHAI requires up to 25 days to restore the stretch to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles, Col. Janbaz told The Hindu. However, this timeline is subject to the quantum of rain in the coming days, he added.

The landslip-affected stretch forms part of NHAI’s four-lane project of NH 75 between Hassan and Maranahalli in Hassan district. With the contractor of the project, M/s Isolux Corson India Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd., going insolvent, NHAI entrusted the remaining work to sub-contractor M/s Rajkamal Builders Pvt. Ltd. The 45-km four-lane project is being executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode at an estimated cost of ₹537.92 crore.

Stating that non-availability of captive stone quarry had hindered progress of the work, Col. Janbaz said the entire four-lane work is likely to be completed by the end of 2023, as against the initial deadline of March 2022.

Light vehicles allowed

On July 26, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish passed an order allowing movement of light vehicles and passenger buses on NH 75, but using alternative roads passing through villages nearby. Motorists may use Anemahal-Kyanahalli-Kesaganahalli-Heggadde route or Maranahalli/Doddatappale-Kyamanahalli-Harle Koodige-Anemahal routes, he said.

The NHAI is permitting movement of light vehicles through the landslip-affected stretch at Donigal during daytime, added Col. Janbaz.