Restart flights, says chamber

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) wants a flight to Bengaluru in the morning hours as well as another service to Mumbai in the night from the city.

In a letter to airline operators, chamber president Shashidhar Pai Maroor said that the city has been one of the fastest growing non-metros of the South. The region, with IT-ITES sector, mega industries, educational institutions and hospitals, needs added travel facilities.

The chamber, Mr. Maroor said, is being urged by corporates, businessmen and individuals to restart the early morning flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru which was previously departing at 7 a.m. Its withdrawal has put frequent travellers to hardships. Restarting the service will make it very convenient for them to attend meetings in Bengaluru and return to Mangaluru by the late evening flight.

Also, restarting the late night flight to Mumbai needs to be strongly considered by operators as it helps corporates and businessmen in Mumbai to reach Mangaluru by the early morning flight and return to Mumbai comfortably by the late night flight, if it is restarted. It will also help all international passengers as that flight can help connect them to many international flights flying out of Mumbai, Mr. Maroor said.

Given the increase in the number of passengers that is being seen in the last few months and years and also the huge scope for IT/ITES and tourism in the region, the chamber is certain that the demand for these flights will increase significantly in the days to come, he added.