Response to PM SVANidhi scheme in Udupi district impressive: Ramdas

November 08, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP leader and former MLA S.A. Ramdas on Wednesday said the response to the Prime Minister’s Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Udupi district has been impressive.

Mr. Ramdas, who is the State convener for assessing the implementation of PM SVANidhi, told reporters in Udupi that 7,656 street vendors, milk vendors, and newspaper hawkers have enrolled for the scheme in the district. The loan repayment rate under this micro-lending scheme in Udupi was good.

A socio-economic survey was being conducted in the 311 urban local bodies in the State to assess the condition of hawkers and to enrol them for the scheme, Mr. Ramdas said. The scheme initially offers a working capital of ₹10,000 without the beneficiary providing any guarantee, incentivises regular payment, and rewards digital transactions.

On prompt repayment, subsequent loans of ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 would be provided. If the beneficiaries repay all the loans, they become eligible to avail converted Mudra loan up to ₹10 lakh, he said, adding the scheme seeks to open up new opportunities for street vendors, hairdressers, footwear makers, paan shops, and laundry services.

Mr. Ramdas said efforts would be made to restore Udupi district’s position that was in the top position till recently in enrolment of beneficiaries. Stating that he would tour the remaining districts in four more days, Mr. Ramdas said that streetvendors, those employed in catering services and tailoring, food delivery personnel should approach the local urban bodies for enrolment under the scheme.

PM SVANidhi, started during COVID-19, was a great opportunity to people who could not avail bank loans for years to avail financial assistance without hassle, he said.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Mr. Ramdas said members of urban local bodies and party workers should create awareness among people about the scheme and get more people enrolled for it.

MLAs Yashpal Suvarna and Gurme Suresh Shetty, BJP Udupi district President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Mangaluru zone in-charge Uday Kumar Shetty and others were present.