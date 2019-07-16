Residents stage protest, seek immediate construction of Mularapatna bridge

Residents of Mularapatna and surrounding areas in Bantwal taluk took out a march and staged a demonstration in front of the district office demanding immediate construction of the bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura).

Alleging that illegal sand extraction was the sole reason for the collapse of the bridge last year, the residents under the banner of Mularapatna Setuve Horata Samithi, warned that they would intensify their agitation and struggle if the government did not build a new bridge immediately.

Speaking at the demonstration meeting, advocate B.A. Mohammed Haneef said that illegal sand extraction was the reason for the collapse of the old bridge.

The bridge connected Bantwal and Mangaluru taluks and was of much use for thousands of residents. He said that the area MLA was not keen on getting the new bridge constructed, he added.

Samithi vice-president Jananth Badagabellur said that the absence of connectivity has drastically reduced the number of students at Muthur school.

The bridge was highly essential for the residents of Ganjimutt, Taremar, Kuppepadavu, Muthur and surrounding areas to reach Kajiguri, Ermal and from Sornad Road to BC Road and Mangaluru, he said.

Samithi president Hariyappa Muthur and others were present.