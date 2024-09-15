Residents of Pavoor-Uliya island protest against illegal sand extraction

Stating that Dakshina Kannada district administration is not preventing illegal extraction of sand from the Netravathi near Pavoor Uliya island, residents of the island stood in river water for a while on Sunday morning (September 15) seeking immediate intervention of the State government.

“Sand has been clandestinely extracted from the river bed from Arkula onwards for the past two months. The extractors are also removing sand from the river bed close to the island. Despite presenting its photographs and videos to the Department of Mines and Geology and filing complaints, no action has been taken to prevent its extraction,” alleged Gerald D’Souza.

Mr. D’Souza was among the group of members of 50-odd families residing on the island, which is facing a risk of erosion, who stood in the river for nearly an hour.

It was Fr. Gerald Lobo, the former priest of Infant Jesus Church in Pavoor Uliya, who took an initiative a few years ago to construct a temporary 1-km long foot overbridge that helped residents cross the river and reach the mainland. “We remove the structure in June and rebuild it when the water level recedes in October. The government is yet to fulfil our long pending demand for a permanent foot over-bridge to the island,” Mr. Lobo said.

The island is fast shrinking due to the impact of sand extraction and the level of water is rising. This is an issue of concern for residents, Mr. Lobo said.

Parish priest Valerian D’Souza said because of the Harekala-Adyar dam-cum-bridge, which is upstream of the island, water near the island is stagnant without flowing downstream. It has made people of the island construct temporary foot over-bridge. The families are solely reliant on the services of a few boats that ferry residents between the island and the mainland, he said.

Vice-president of Catholic Sabha, Dakshina Kannada, Alwyn D’Souza, said that after the residents complained about illegal sand extraction, the district administration formed a committee to study it. However, the committee did not have any representation of affected residents. The committee visited the area a few days ago without intimating the residents. The committee is yet to submit its report to the district administration. The Sabha will continue its fight for the cause of Pavoor Uliya residents till the complaint is addressed, Mr. Alwyn said.