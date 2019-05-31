Residents dread another monsoon asNH widening work is still pending

Residents of Kundapur town and road users of National Highway 66 passing through it are dreading another monsoon with the ever ongoing and never-ending four-lane work of the highway.

A part of four-laning work between Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district and Kundapur in Udupi district, the project, started about a decade ago, has remained incomplete between Vinayaka Talkies (Vaderahobli) and Shastri Circle in the town. The service roads provided by Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. recently on the stretch to execute work on the main carriageway have proved to be inadequate to cater to the heavy traffic.

Madhushankar Hebbar, a businessman in the town, lamented the lack of proper drainages to drain rainwater from the service roads and feared flooding on the entire stretch. The service road in front of Hotel Sharon (towards Udupi), near Shastri Circle flyover, is at a lower level to its shoulders, he said and added that flooding was bound to happen when it rains.

The highway stretch in the town has been planned unscientifically and designed with improper junction planning at the intersections, Mr. Hebbar said. The vehicular underpass being constructed as an afterthought at Basrur Moorkai (Junction) is an example of this, he said. “U” turns provided between Kundapur and Kumbhasi lack adequate width and barricades placed by the police at these places add to the confusion, he said. Jagannatha Shetty, an entrepreneur in the town, said that despite warning by the then Assistant Commissioner T. Bhoobalan that he would initiate proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure for causing public nuisance, the concessionaire has done very little to complete the work. “The Shastri Circle flyover is an eyesore in the town,” he lamented. Sources in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told The Hindu that the concessionaire has provided proper underground drainage with rainwater inlets on the service roads near Shastri Circle. There should be no flooding this monsoon, they said.

They further said that the concessionaire is concentrating on completing flyovers at Thokkottu and Pumpwell in Mangaluru at present. Teams working at Kundapur are deployed in Mangaluru and once the two flyovers are completed, work in Kundapur would be expedited, they said.

In all probability, work in Kundapur town should be completed before December, the sources added.