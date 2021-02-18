Mangaluru

Residents demand toll exemption for local vehicles at Hejmady

Residents of Hejmady and surrounding villages in Udupi district on Wednesday held a protest demonstration demanding exemption from payment of toll for NH 66 at the Hejmady toll plaza.

Assembling under the banner Hejmady Nagarika Hitharakshana Samithi, the residents held a sit-on protest near the toll plaza after the NHAI making FASTag mandatory for all vehicles passing through toll plazas.

