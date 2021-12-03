Residents demand shifting of hostel after students clash

MANGALURU

03 December 2021 16:10 IST

The hostel is located near Gujjarakere in Mangaluru

Clash between two groups of student outside a college hostel near Gujjarakere in Jeppu in Mangaluru, with students even attacking police personnel, on December 2 prompted residents to stage a protest on December 3 demanding shifting of the hostel from the residential locality.

The college management sought a week’s time to act on the demand.

Adarsha Premkumar, a third year B.Sc Hospitality Science student of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, had come to meet his friend outside the hostel of the institute, on December 2 evening. He got into a heated exchange of words with Abdul Sinan, also a student of the institute and resident of the hostel. The argument led to an exchange of blows between the two and their supporters. As many as seven students were injured in the clash, police said adding that five police personnel too were injured when the students turned on them.

Following complaints to Mangaluru South Police Station by Premkumar and Sinan, who were among the injured persons, police went to the hostel to apprehend some of the students allegedly involved in the clash. Some of the hostel residents hurled chairs and other objects at the police, leading to injury to some policemen and local residents.

A few local residents were also accused of assaulting some students.

Upset with the institute for allowing police into the hostel, students reportedly damaged the security room and some of the CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

Of 16 students who have been accused of participating in the clash, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said nine have been taken into custody.

On December 3 morning, residents led by local councillor P.S. Bhanumathi, who stays near the hostel, staged a protest demanding shifting of the hostel from the residential locality. She accused boys in the hostel of misbehaving with neighbours and also with police in the past. She also accused them of being a nuisance to people who walk in the newly laid walking track of Gujjarakere.

“Yesterday’s incident was the height of their nuisance. For peace to prevail in this locality, this hostel should be shifted,” she urged Mr. Kumar and the institute’s principal Parvadhavardhini.

The demand of residents was supported by activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who met the protestors, said if the management does not take any decision, he will prevail upon the district administration to act.

Ms. Parvadhavardhini said the institute’s anti-ragging committee is inquiring into the incident, and strong disciplinary action will be taken against all students involved in the clash.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar visits the hostel of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management near Gujjarakere on December 3 following a clash among two groups of students on December 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: Raghava M

Allegations against police

Students in the hostel have accused police of high-handedness. They accuse the police of taking some innocent students into custody and assaulting some students in the hostel. “This is the third time that the police have done such things in the recent past,” claimed Mohammed Faizal, a second year forensic science degree student.

Mr. Kumar promised to probe the allegations against the police.