Residents complain stagnant water causing spread of dengue in Aanegundi

Stagnant rainwater at a storm-water drain at Aanegundi (Bejai) has resulted in the spread of dengue cases in the area, a resident complained to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during his phone-in event on Wednesday. The resident Sureshraj said that the drain is at III Cross in Aanegundi.

The Mayor asked the health officer of the corporation to get the stagnant water drained immediately and ensure that there was no further stagnation.

One H.P. Shenoy told the Mayor that there is a need to mark pedestrian crossing, construct a bus bay, and lay humps at Kottara Chowki on NH 66. Pedestrians found it difficult to cross the highway owing to the busy traffic at the chowki, the caller said.

Ravindra Maroli said that electric autorickshaws found it difficult to park their vehicles in the city. There is a need to create parking facilities for them. The city had over 600 e-autos. Drivers of conventional autorickshaws are not allowing e-autos in their parking area, he claimed.

Ramesh from Kulai said that 40% of street lights installed on the median of NH 66 from Baikampady to Surathkal are not functioning. As the highway stretch has potholes, night driving has become difficult, especially for two-wheelers, without the street lights, he said.

Shailesh from Ashoknagar said corporation workers left the silt removed from storm-water drains on the roadside. The silt should be lifted immediately. Otherwise it joined the drains again whenever it rained.

In all 24 persons called up the Mayor.

