Residents agree to part with land for road

PWD has taken up road-widening work

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Friday visited the project site where road widening is planned on the Brahmavar-Hebri-Seetha Nadi stretch and asked the Public Works Department to immediately commence work between Brahmavar and Kunjal.

This came after residents of Kunjal village agreed to his request to allow widening of the highway by parting with a small portion of their land, said a communiqué from the MLA’s office.

The Public Works Department has taken up the road widening work at a cost of ₹ 28 crore at the behest of the MLA and is facing issues with clearance of some trees and removal of power poles. As such, Mr. Bhat visited the area to sort out the issues, the communiqué said.

The MLA asked the three agencies, the Public Works Department and the Forest Department and MESCOM, to work in coordination to allow widening of the highway. This was followed by Kunjal residents agreeing to his request to provide land for road widening.

Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer Jagadish Bhat, MESCOM Executive Engineer Dinesh Upadhyaya, BJP leaders and others were present.