Mangaluru

Reservation facility launched at Surathkal railway station in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty (second from right) inaugurates the passenger reservation system counter at Surathkal Railway Station under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., in Mangaluru on July 25, 2022.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty (second from right) inaugurates the passenger reservation system counter at Surathkal Railway Station under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., in Mangaluru on July 25, 2022.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. commissioned a passenger reservation system (PRS) facility at Surathkal Railway Station on July 25, 2022.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty launched the facility in the presence of KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta.

Dr. Shetty thanked the KRCL for responding to demands from residents of the region to set up an advance reservation facility in his constituency.

The MLA announced that the Karnataka Government has sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for the development of the railway station. He urged KRCL to develop Surathkal as a model railway station.

The PRS counter at Surathkal would function from 8 am to 2 pm.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
railway
Related Articles
KSR railway station gets five-star rating for food quality, hygiene  
Centre promises viability gap funding for marina projects in Byndoor, Mangaluru, Malpe
Palakkad division of Southern Railway opts for e-auction of commercial contracts
Video wall-on-wheels flagged off by South Western Railway in Hubballi
Tourism Ministry asked to develop four railway stations of KRCL in Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2022 2:43:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/reservation-facility-launched-at-surathkal-railway-station-in-coastal-karnataka/article65686291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY