Reservation facility launched at Surathkal railway station in coastal Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 14:40 IST

The passenger reservation system (PRS) counter at Surathkal would function from 8 am to 2 pm

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty (second from right) inaugurates the passenger reservation system counter at Surathkal Railway Station under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., in Mangaluru on July 25, 2022.

The passenger reservation system (PRS) counter at Surathkal would function from 8 am to 2 pm

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. commissioned a passenger reservation system (PRS) facility at Surathkal Railway Station on July 25, 2022. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty launched the facility in the presence of KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta. Dr. Shetty thanked the KRCL for responding to demands from residents of the region to set up an advance reservation facility in his constituency. The MLA announced that the Karnataka Government has sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for the development of the railway station. He urged KRCL to develop Surathkal as a model railway station. The PRS counter at Surathkal would function from 8 am to 2 pm.



Our code of editorial values