Researcher Sridhara Uppura passes away

Sridhara Uppura, Yakshagana researcher and retired teacher of Kannada at Sharada College in Basruru in Udupi district, passed away at his residence in Koteshwara in Udupi district on Sunday.

He was 67. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Sridhara Uppura was the son of well-known Yakshagana Bhagavatha and Guru late Narnappa Uppura.

Sridhara Uppura obtained his Ph.D. from Mangalore University for his thesis, Badaguthittu Yakshagana Parampare, Prayoga.

He wrote Yakshagana scripts Mohana Tarangini, Raja Prabhanjana, Sathi Maya and Dhanvanthri Chikitse.

He instituted an endowment fund named after his father Naranappa Uppura with Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi and presented award in memory of his father to Yakshagana artistes for the last 22 years.