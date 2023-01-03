Research will enable institutions to give state-of-art knowledge: Vinay Hegde

January 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

NITTE (Deemed to be Univerity) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde has urged institutions of higher education to accord top priority to research as it will help institutions to provide state-of-art knowledge to students.

Speaking at the annual research appreciation day programme of NITTE’s Research and Development Directorate held here recently, Mr. Hegde said teaching and learning were traditional process of higher education institutions and they are the soul of the institutions. But, research was the need of the hour and role of researchers were immense in the universities, he said.

Dean of KMC Mangaluru, B. Unnikrishnan, said research must be a slow and steady process, and it should also have interdisciplinary collaborations. Research made in hurry at single centre will not give a good yield. A calm and composed research done in collaboration will give better societal results.

NITTE Vice Chancellor B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary also spoke.

Mr. Unnikrishnan honored the best researchers from NITTE’s constituent medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing and physiotherapy institutions. Assistant Professor B.S. Mamatha received the best researcher award. Research scholars participated in poster presentation competition.

NITTE Registrar Harsha Halahalli, Pro Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, and Director of NITTE’s Research and Development Directorate Praveen Kumar Shetty participated in the programme.