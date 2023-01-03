ADVERTISEMENT

Research will enable institutions to give state-of-art knowledge: Vinay Hegde

January 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

NITTE (Deemed to be Univerity) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde was speaking at the annual research appreciation day programme of NITTE’s Research and Development Directorate held recently

The Hindu Bureau

NITTE (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Santhosh Hegde (sitting-middle) with researchers of constituent colleges who were felicitated with the best researcher award at the annual research appreciation programme held recently in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

NITTE (Deemed to be Univerity) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde has urged institutions of higher education to accord top priority to research as it will help institutions to provide state-of-art knowledge to students.

Speaking at the annual research appreciation day programme of NITTE’s Research and Development Directorate held here recently, Mr. Hegde said teaching and learning were traditional process of higher education institutions and they are the soul of the institutions. But, research was the need of the hour and role of researchers were immense in the universities, he said.

Dean of KMC Mangaluru, B. Unnikrishnan, said research must be a slow and steady process, and it should also have interdisciplinary collaborations. Research made in hurry at single centre will not give a good yield. A calm and composed research done in collaboration will give better societal results.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NITTE Vice Chancellor B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary also spoke.

Mr. Unnikrishnan honored the best researchers from NITTE’s constituent medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing and physiotherapy institutions. Assistant Professor B.S. Mamatha received the best researcher award. Research scholars participated in poster presentation competition.

NITTE Registrar Harsha Halahalli, Pro Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, and Director of NITTE’s Research and Development Directorate Praveen Kumar Shetty participated in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US