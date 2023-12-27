GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Research-based incubation programme for GI tagged products inaugurated in Manipal

December 27, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The programme will focus on incubation for GI tagged communities.

The programme will focus on incubation for GI tagged communities. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vision Karnataka Foundation (VKF) tied up with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal on Wednesday to start a research-based incubation programme for geographical indications(GI) tagged products.

VKF president Kishor Jagirdar told reporters that the programme will focus on incubation for GI tagged communities. The effort is to exclusively address the grassroots-level community-based barriers of the GI clusters.

The incubation facility will support activities namely product design, branding, packing and packaging, legal aspects, standardisation, leveraging value additions, and exploring the digital marketplace.

It is starting with the GI tagged Udupi Mattu Gulla and Shankarapura Mallige clusters and then will gradually reach out to 48 select GIs in the State in the next two years.

Mr. Jagirdar said the VKF is planning to set up common facility centres under the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) cluster development programme (CDP) scheme to provide value addition to these GI tagged products.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh said the collaboration of MAHE with VKF marked a significant milestone in the journey of sustainable development and community empowerment.

MAHE is committed to foster innovation and education that benefited society at large. By supporting this incubation programme for GI-tagged Udupi Mattu Gulla and Shankarpura Udupi Mallige, MAHE was not just nurturing local talent and traditional practices but also contributing to the economic and social upliftment of the region.

