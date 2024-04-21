‘Research and training needed to sustain and increase quality of Yakshagana performance’

April 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

A trustee of Infosys Foundation and the Executive vice-president (Finance) at Infosys Ltd. Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar said on Sunday, April 21, that there is a need for research and training in Yakshagana to sustain and increase the quality of performance.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Yakshagana Development, Training and Research Centre building in Udupi. The building has been constructed by the foundation for Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi at a cost of ₹15.8 crore.

Mr. Dhareshwar said that the centre inaugurated on the day aims at increasing the quality of Yakshagana.

He said that like many other traditional art forms, Yakshagana too has been facing challenges over the years in the modern era. It has lost in terms of traditional costumes and some traditional elements in the competitive era. It is also facing dearth of artists, patronage and financial support.

Yakshagana has been imparting education, creating social awareness and nurturing the culture in addition to entertaining people over the years. It is a rich traditional art form having a mixture of classical and folk elements, he said.

The Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the centre is a pride of Udupi and Karnataka.

Secretary of Yakshagana Kalaranga Murali Kadekar said that the centre still requires more ₹3 crores to provide logistical support. There is a plan to have a museum and a library in the building which has an auditorium with a balcony and with a total seating capacity of 388 seats.

The centre will be devoted for the promotion of Yakshagana and other art forms. It is an asset of Udupi, Mr. Kadekar said.

Vishwavallabha Tirtha, the seer of Udupi Sode Mutt, Eshapriya Tirtha, seer of Udupi Admar Mutt, H.S. Ballal, pro-vice-chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, G. Shankar, founder, G. Shankar Family Trust, and a donour, spoke.

The inaugural session was followed an Odissi performance titled ‘Krishnasya Varnani’ by Madhulitha Mohapatra and her team members.

There will be a Kathakali performance ‘Sri Rama Pattabhishekam’ by the artists of Kalamandalam, Kerala at the same auditorium on Monday, April 22, at 6.30 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 23, there will be a Talamaddale at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a Badagu Thittu Yakshagana by children trained by Yaksha Shikshana Trust. Later, there will be a Tenku Thittu Yakshagana.