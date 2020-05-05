Rescued Indian Gaur dies within hours

An effort by Forest Department officials to rescue a bison (Indian Gaur) that had strayed into the heart of Mangaluru city on Tuesday ended in tragedy as it died after it was released in the Western Ghats late in the evening.

According to V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada, the bison had been spotted near Kudroli area in the city first, at 5.30 a.m. Later, it moved towards the Air India office at Hat Hill and to Lalbagh area after 10 a.m. It was tranquilised near Mangala Stadium area by afternoon. A team of 30 to 40 people, including those from the Forest Department, loaded it on to a vehicle using a crane so that it could be shifted to the ghats.

Another official from the department told The Hindu that the animal stood in the forest for some time after it was released in the Charmadi Ghat section. Later, it collapsed there and died.

The bison, aged between eight and 10 years, might have come to the city from the Bajpe area on the outskirts, the DCF said.

Forest Department officials on Tuesday also rescued a leopard that was caught in a snare on the outskirts of the city. It was tranquilised and later released in the Western Ghats.

The DCF said that the leopard, about seven years old, had been found roaming in the MRPL area for the past the few days. The department had installed a cage to catch it but it was found in a snare on Tuesday.

When they were caught, neither the bison nor the leopard suffered any injury. They did not damage any property or injure anyone either, Mr. Karikalan said.