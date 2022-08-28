Rescue and firefighting unit is future ready, says Mangaluru International Airport

The Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit of Mangaluru international Airport has enhanced the mandated protocols set as per the strict norms that the aviation sector has defined, according to the airport.

The airport has strengthened the unit at this category 7 (seven) airport by recruiting the mandated numbers. From 37 ARFF personnel in 2020, the airport has increased the personnel strength to 72 to serve the stakeholders effectively. This enables ARFF to have 17 personnel per shift against 12 personnel earlier, giving them the operational edge, a release from the airport said.

An important operational milestone was met in October 2021 when the unit ensured operational readiness of all five airport crash fire tenders that included three crash fire tenders and two rapid intervention vehicles. The ARFF premises including the emergency medical center commissioned in 2010 has been refurbished in its entirety. The unit has also introduced DCP type fire extinguishers.

The ARFF personnel have also completed pressure fed fuel firefighting course with assistance from ONGC at Goa for future requirement.

Ongoing swimming and proposed hilly terrain rescue training for its personnel with assistance from units that specialise in such rescue system, will only add to the overall professional capability of this relatively young, fit and agile force.

With an eye on enhancing operational capability and being future ready, the ARFF has further acquired new water pumps, protection suits for its personnel, and has started in-house foam induction ratio testing.

The unit is also in the process of procuring other essential equipment including two ambulances that will help make this unit a self-sustaining one and ready to meet emergent situations with ease, the release added.

Understanding that collaboration with their counterparts in the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and other Fire and Emergency Services units from the adjoining industrial units is vital, ARFF unit continues to strengthen this bond for mutual aid in times of crises. ARFF is also mulling to formalize this arrangement with the respective units in the form of MoUs. It said.