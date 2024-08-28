‘Repudiating reimbursement claim on flimsy grounds in not just and proper’

Taking exception to an insurance firm’s rejection of claim for reimbursement of expenses for treatment of a resident of Jeppu Kudupady in Mangaluru, the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed insurance firms to reimburse ₹51,375 with 7% interest from the date of complaint, March 30, 2024, till its realisation.

The District Commission vide its order dated August 23 further directed United India Insurance Company and Vidal Health TPA Private Limited to pay ₹10,000 towards deficiency of service and mental agony.

The two firms were also asked to pay ₹5,000 towards cost of litigation. The two firms are jointly and severally directed to pay the amount within 30 days of the date of order, failing which the amounts will shall carry 8% per annum penal interest till its realisation, said the District Commission, comprising president (In-charge) Somashekarappa K. Handigol and member H.G. Sharadamma.

In the complaint before the Commission, 64-year-old M. Vinodha Kumar said he purchased Family Medicare Policy from the two firms and paid premium of ₹36,571. The policy was valid from June 9, 2023, to June 8, 2024, and the sum assured was ₹3 lakh.

His wife T. Sarala was admitted to Yenepoya Speciality hospital in Mangaluru on February 20, 2024, following ‘generalised K/C/O Jak 2 Positive Myelofibrosis weakness”, and discharged on February 21, 2024. An amount of ₹51,664 was spent on treatment and the medical expenses was ₹99,137.

The insurance firm repudiated claim for reimbursement of treatment and medical expenses by stating that hospitalisation was primarily for diagnosis and evaluation purpose and that the disease in genetic and not covered under the policy, Mr. Kumar stated in the complaint.

The insurance firms failed to appear before the District Commission and they remained ex-parte throughout the proceedings.

Quoting a couple of Supreme Court judgments in which the court reprimanded insurance firms for being too technical and flimsy in rejecting claims, the District Commission said Mr. Kumar spent ₹1.5 lakh (₹51,664 plus ₹99,137) for treatment of his wife. As the treatment was during subsistence of the policy, Mr. Kumar is entitled for reimbursement of ₹51,375. Non-payment of the amount to Mr. Kumar was deficiency of service by the insurance firms, the District Commission observed.