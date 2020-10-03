‘Report on landslips to be submitted by December’

A 10-member committee has visited districts which saw landslips in 2018, 2019, and 2020

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board will submit its comprehensive report on the causes for landslips during the monsoon in the Western Ghats districts and the measures to be taken to prevent them by December, according to chairman of board Ananth Hegde Ashisara.

Addressing presspersons after a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Saturday, he said that a 10-member committee, constituted by the government under the board, visited districts which reported landslips in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The committee comprised experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the Department of Mines and Geology, and the Forest Department. It also had disaster management experts.

He said that COVID-19 had caused a delayed in the submission of the report and now it will be done so either in November or December. The government constituted the committee three months ago.

He said that biodiversity committees under gram panchayats in the State have completed the documentation of biodiversity in their panchayats. But committees under all urban local bodies are yet to complete their documentation.

The process is under way in some urban local bodies and in some areas the committees should be made active.

Mr. Ashisara said that the biodiversity committee of Sullia Taluk Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada has identified four forest areas in the taluk as the natural biodiversity heritage site for “ramapatre” (Myristica Malabarica).

He said that there is a need to identify more natural biodiversity heritage sites for fish and conserve them.

Mr. Ashisara said that the board has recommended that the State Wildlife Board declare “Tudavi” honeybee as the ‘State insect’, as it is is on the verge of extinction. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed for the same.

The chairman released the final technical report on the ‘establishment of a herbarium and botanic museum of the plants of Western Ghats at the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama’ on the occasion.

The chairman also released another report ‘survey, identification and preparation of report on sacred groves in coastal Karnataka of Western Ghats region’. The board had sponsored this project.

Both the reports were prepared by the nisargadhama and were submitted to the board this July.