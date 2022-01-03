Repair all roads in a week for Paryaya festival, says Minister

District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar speaking at a meeting on preparation works for Paryaya celebrations in Udupi on Sunday.

MANGALURU

03 January 2022 01:33 IST

Sunil Kumar chairs meeting convened in Udupi to discuss preparations

Minister in-charge of Udupi V. Sunil Kumar on Sunday instructed the district administration to repair all roads in Udupi by January 10 in view of the Paryaya celebrations of Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt.

Speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the preparations for holding Paryaya of Krishnapura Mutt, he said that all other repair works of infrastructure projects in the city too should be completed by Monday next.

The Minister said that Udupi City Municipality should hire more civic workers on temporary basis for cleaning works and lifting of solid waste.

More vehicles should be hired temporarily for transporting the garbage. Additional public toilets should be built for the use of people. They should have enough water supply.

The Minister said that he would discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai the issue of requirement of funds to create infrastructure facilities for the celebrations and request him to release grants for the purpose.

He asked the administration to ensure that there is enough space for parking vehicles and also, hygiene in public places as devotees will come from outside the State too. Smooth flow of traffic should be enabled by taking steps required, Mr. Sunil Kumar, who is also Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture, said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar asked the police to request for more police personnel from other districts if needed to maintain law and order. More CCTV cameras should be installed for security which should be enhanced, he said.

The administration should ensure that the celebrations went on without any glitches. The support required should be given for the purpose, he said.

The Minister said that the Paryaya procession should also have tableaux reflecting the government’s welfare programmes. Cultural troupes from outside the State too should be invited for presenting the programmes.

He instructed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials to deploy more buses to enable people to attend the celebrations.

The Health Department should open centres to vaccinate people against COVID-19. It should increase sample tests too.

The Minister said that the cooperative sector in the district has responded positively to maintain 11 ambulances given by donors to the district administration to manage COVID-19. The Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives in the district should take steps to select the cooperative societies which are ready to take up their maintenance.

Honorary president of the reception committee of Paryaya and Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, president of Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat and Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan were present.