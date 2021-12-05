‘Renew licences by Dec. 15’

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has asked all traders in the city to renew their licences or apply for new ones before December 15, 2021.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release that the licences can be procured, renewed, and cancelled/dissolved using the MCC trade licence mobile application or through http://mcctradelicense.com:4400/Web. For more information one can contact 6364016555.

The Commissioner said that it has been brought to the attention of the MCC that certain businesses have been continuing despite the expiry of their licences, including new businesses that are operating without appropriate authorisation.T

“This press release will be held as the final notice, failure to comply will lead to cancellation/dissolution of the trade licenses of such businesses without prior notice,” the Commissioner said.