‘Rename Mangaluru Jn. after George Fernandes’

He has contributed to the development of Konkan Railway: Fr. Saldanha

While urging the Union government to rename Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after the former Union Minister George Fernandes, Parish Priest of Bejai Church Fr. J.B. Saldanha on Wednesday asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to name the road between the Mangaluru City Corporation and the church after the former Union Minister.

Talking to reporters here, Fr. Saldanha said that Mr. Fernandes has contributed to the development of Konkan Railway. The Centre should name the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station as George Fernandes Railway Station, he said. The road between the corporation and the church should be named as Padma Vibhushan George Fernandes Road, he said. The church, he said, will commemorate the second death anniversary of George Fernandes at 5 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a prayer at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a visit to the gravesite at 5.45 p.m.

There will be condolence meet at 6 p.m.

Mayor Divakar, Bishop Emeritus, Mangaluru Dioceses, Aloysius Paul D’Souza, brother of George Fernandes Micheal Fernandes, and former legislators J.R. Lobo and Ivan D’Souza will participate in the programme, he said.