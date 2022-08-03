Remove trees, logs entangled in vented dams and bridges: Minister

Supply groceries to affected people, take precautionary measures: Sunil Kumar

Dakshina Kannada in-charge V. Sunil Kumar handing over compensation cheques to residents of Kollamogaru and Subrahmanya during his visit to flood-affected areas on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada in-charge and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday instructed the Forest Department officials to remove huge trees and wooden logs entangled in vented dams and bridges due to flash floods during heavy rain in Sullia and Kadaba taluks since Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of officials in Sullia after visiting the flood-hit areas in the two taluks, the Minister said that the Forest Department should depute staff in shifts to remove the trees and the logs to enable free flow of flood water in rivulets, rivers and streams.

The Minister said that officials of Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments should visit farmers and their farm lands hit by floods and extend them the help required.

He said that the areas surrounding Kukke Subrahmanya, including Balugodu, Kalmakaru, Kollamogaru and Harihara, and other places, including Sampaje near Sullia, witnessed an unprecedented heavy rainfall after a gap of about three decades. It has resulted in extensive damage to both private and public property. The government authorities should rush to the help of people in such times of crisis.

Mr. Kumar said that groceries should be supplied to the affected people. Precautionary measures should be taken to rescue people in case of recurring floods. Priority should be given to saving lives.

He instructed the zilla panchayat and Public Works Department officials to restore road connectivity by repairing damaged stretches.

Asking officials not to take leave on Saturday and Sunday, he said that those days should be used for assessing the damage and take appropriate measures to help people.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Kumara and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister distributed compensation cheques to some of the affected persons in areas surrounding Kukke Subrahmanya.

He also met the family members of the two children who died in a landslip at Parvatamukhi near Kukke Subrahmanya on Monday night. The Minister consoled the bereaved family members.