Remove encroachments and protect tanks, officials told

Taking serious exception to encroachments on tanks, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials of the departments concerned to remove such encroachments and protect tanks. He was addressing a meeting of officials in Raichur on Monday.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar, who was particular about protecting tanks, said that the officials of the Urban Development Department and the Urban Development Cell and Minor Irrigation Department should identify tanks encroached upon illegally and remove such illegal encroachments and protect them.

He directed the officials to plant trees after developing the tanks and also create awareness among people about the importance of water bodies and their proper usage. At one stage, the Deputy Commissioner came down heavily on Executive Engineer Vinod Kumar Gupta when he failed to give a proper explanation about development of tanks in the district which has a total of 300 tanks and warned that strict action would be taken against officials if they come to meetings without proper preparation and statistical information. He specifically directed the officials to take action to prevent drainage from reaching Mavinakere and Mansalapur tanks.

CEO Lakshmikanth Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Durugesh and other officers were present.