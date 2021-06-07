Remove encroachment, officials told

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu has directed revenue authorities in Byndoor and Udupi taluks to remove encroachment on government land in Golihole and Kukkehalli villages.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner during his recent visit to these two villages for inspecting COVID-19 containment related works had come across encroachment. About five acres of government land near the helipad of Golihole village was found to be encroached upon and encroachers had cut down valuable trees on the land. He directed the Byndoor Tahsildar to immediately get the encroachment removed and initiate action against the perpetrators of the crime.

During his visit to Kukkehalli village, Mr. Prabhu came across encroachment of certain extent of government land abutting the village accountant’s office and on the flanks of the Udupi-Kolalagiri-Perdur PWD Road. Valuable trees were found to be cut down on the land. He directed the village accountant to take immediate action.

Staff at the primary health centre in the village told Mr. Prabhu that they had no issues with the vaccination drive. However, the hospital roof was damaged and rainwater was entering the premises damaging medicine and equipment. Mr. Prabhu directed the zilla panchayat engineer to get the roof immediately repaired utilising State Disaster Relief Funds.