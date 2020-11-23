Remember the lesson the pandemic has taught, MAHE graduates told

Three day e-convocation of deemed to be university concludes

Graduates of medicine have to remember the lesson the pandemic has taught to mankind and that science was fundamental to the practice of medicine, said Peter J. Katsufrakis, president and CEO of National Board of Medical Examiners, U.S., on Sunday.

Speaking at the e-convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on the concluding day, Dr. Katsufrakis said that though graduates might have completed their medical education, the reality was that they would continue to be students of medicine and science for the reminder of their career. It is an opportunity, and not a burden, to participate in the advance of human race in the field of medicine, he said.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen (Retd) M.D. Venkatesh said that the deemed to be university’s recent recognition as an Institution of Eminence that it received from the Union Ministry of Education spoke of its glory and numerous international collaborations. MAHE’s consistent efforts to become one of the largest private universities in the country was forward-looking and addresses the challenge of providing access and opportunities to more young students.

The Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal winners on the third day were Manoj M. Wagle, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Sunanda S. Rao, Manipal School of Information Sciences, both in Manipal.

During the second day of the e-convocation on Saturday, Nestle India’s Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told graduating students, “It is your life and you must lead it on your terms.”

Addressing the virtual convocation, Mr. Narayanan said that many students might be thinking that the pandemic was the worst time for the economy, society and for the entire mankind, as it has posed acute pain, distress, anxiety and uncertainty. “However, this is the time when we can, when you can, come together and do the things that we want to do as well as you want to,” he added.

The Dr. TMA Pai Gold medal winners on the second day were Sahil Garg, Manipal Institute of Technology, Gitanjali Jha, Manipal Institute of Communication, Gollapudi Sai Spandana, KMC, Manipal, and Silas Stefna, Manipal School of Life Sciences.

MAHE trustee Vasanthi R. Pai, Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal and others were present on the two days.